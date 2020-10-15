MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Up 153.3% in September

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ:MDJH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.88. 30,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,967. MDJM has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25.
MDJM Company Profile
