MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Up 153.3% in September

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:MDJH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.88. 30,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,967. MDJM has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25.

Get MDJM alerts:

MDJM Company Profile

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; real estate consulting services, such as integrated marketing planning, advertising planning and strategy, and sales planning strategy for real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies; and independent training services for real estate developers.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.