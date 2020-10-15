Metacoin Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Metacoin has a market cap of $38.23 million and approximately $136,348.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001239 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Metacoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metacoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008748 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.65 or 0.04930148 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00050758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031973 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Metacoin

Metacoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,890,195 coins. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network . Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metacoin Coin Trading

Metacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.