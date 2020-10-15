Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Raised by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MU. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

MU traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 475,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,523,764. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.