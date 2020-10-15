Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to report ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.46). Molecular Templates reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.28). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 514.48% and a negative return on equity of 113.62%. The company had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $6,525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $37,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 8.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 129.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 66.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $11.61. 6,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,030. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.30. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.