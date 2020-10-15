Monero Classic (XMC) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 296% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00002693 BTC on exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and $1,341.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.20 or 0.01112954 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003328 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

