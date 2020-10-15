Monero (XMR) Trading Up 15.2% Over Last Week

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and approximately $645.90 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $128.20 or 0.01112954 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex, CoinEx, Braziliex and Tux Exchange. In the last week, Monero has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002693 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,728,953 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Livecoin, Huobi, BTC-Alpha, OpenLedger DEX, TradeOgre, Coinbe, Nanex, B2BX, Cryptomate, Coinroom, Bithumb, Bisq, DragonEX, OKEx, Cryptopia, Bitlish, Exrates, Poloniex, Graviex, Gate.io, Bitbns, Tux Exchange, Bitfinex, Upbit, Coindeal, Instant Bitex, Mercatox, Exmo, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Braziliex, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, Binance, BitBay, Kraken, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx, Crex24, Bittrex, Coinut, Ovis and BTC Trade UA. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

