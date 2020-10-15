Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $64.95

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.95 and traded as high as $66.19. Moog shares last traded at $66.19, with a volume of 135 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $657.54 million during the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.67%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

