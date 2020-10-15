Morgan Stanley Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €19.50 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.60 ($25.41) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €17.28 ($20.33).

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at €14.38 ($16.92) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €15.50 and a 200 day moving average of €16.80. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

