Morgan Stanley Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $159.00

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $159.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.77.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $137.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.00. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1,958.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $145.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

