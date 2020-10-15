Morgan Stanley Raises Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $60.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Timken from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.20.

NYSE TKR opened at $59.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Timken has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.98.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $803.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.32 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Timken will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $4,390,042.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,718,932.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $224,558.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,990.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,141 shares of company stock worth $6,561,102 over the last 90 days. 11.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 57.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 158.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

