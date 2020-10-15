MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Up 5,666.7% in September

MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 5,666.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MTNOY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.29. 9,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,558. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. MTN GRP LTD/S has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $6.68.
About MTN GRP LTD/S
