MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Up 5,666.7% in September

MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 5,666.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MTNOY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.29. 9,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,558. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. MTN GRP LTD/S has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $6.68.

About MTN GRP LTD/S

MTN Group Limited operates in the telecommunications industry. It offers voice, data, digital, Internet of Things, mobility, security, managed network, and cloud solutions. The company also provides digital services, such as mobile money account; and entertainment services, including MTN Music and Play.

