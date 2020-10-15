N-Viro International (OTCMKTS:NVIC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

N-Viro International Co. (OTCMKTS:NVIC)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. N-Viro International shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 33,000 shares.

About N-Viro International (OTCMKTS:NVIC)

N-Viro International Corporation markets its N-Viro Fuel technology that produces a renewable alternative fuel product out of certain bio-organic wastes. N-Viro Fuel is a patented biomass alternative energy fuel process that produces a product that has physical and chemical characteristics similar to certain coals and is created from municipal biosolids, collectable animal manure, pulp and paper sludge, and other organic wastes.

