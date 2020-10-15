Namecoin (NMC) Price Tops $0.42

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00003643 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $6.16 million and $426.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,478.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.18 or 0.02275296 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.48 or 0.00648876 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00010572 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000688 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

