Nantkwest Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NK)

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,794 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 130% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,649 call options.

In other news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $2,018,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,211,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,871,023.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,134.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,300 shares of company stock worth $3,247,519. Insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the third quarter worth $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nantkwest during the second quarter valued at $588,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nantkwest during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nantkwest during the second quarter valued at $1,385,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nantkwest by 22.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 37,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Nantkwest stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.41. 42,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,420. Nantkwest has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $977.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 162,086.03% and a negative return on equity of 52.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Nantkwest will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nantkwest in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

