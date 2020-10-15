Nedbank Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nedbank Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NDBKY traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.88. 9,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,125. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. Nedbank Group has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $16.83.
Nedbank Group Company Profile
