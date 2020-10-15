Nedbank Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nedbank Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NDBKY traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.88. 9,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,125. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. Nedbank Group has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $16.83.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group Limited, through its subsidiary, Nedbank Limited, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

