Neo Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $380.27 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $17.20 or 0.00149565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Switcheo Network, DragonEX and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Neo has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00271647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00093903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00036019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.01469660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Liquid, BigONE, BitForex, Coinsuper, Coinrail, Binance, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Bitinka, Cobinhood, Bittrex, Bitfinex, Tidebit, Switcheo Network, CoinBene, DragonEX, Bibox, Koinex, CoinEx, Coinnest, LBank, Exrates, Bitbns, Gate.io, TDAX, BitMart, Livecoin, Upbit, CoinEgg, COSS, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Huobi, OTCBTC, BCEX, Allcoin and Ovis. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

