Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 139,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1,456.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 106,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,815,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSRGY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HSBC raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.46. 266,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,942. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $122.63. The company has a market capitalization of $341.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.09.

Nestlé Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

