Neutrino USD (USDN) One Day Volume Hits $2.96 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $35.00 million and $2.96 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00272175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00093673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00036031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.89 or 0.01471318 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00149725 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 35,223,061 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

