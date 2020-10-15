Newton Price Tops $0.0004 (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Newton has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $807,782.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Newton has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00271925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00093550 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00035968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.84 or 0.01465755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00149547 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.