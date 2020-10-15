Next.exchange (NEXT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $601.00

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Next.exchange has a total market capitalization of $527,842.77 and $601.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Next.exchange token can currently be bought for $0.0847 or 0.00000896 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last seven days, Next.exchange has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Next.exchange

Next.exchange is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Next.exchange’s official website is next.exchange . Next.exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Next.exchange Token Trading

Next.exchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Next.exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Next.exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

