NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the September 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NSRCF stock remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 49,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,829. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.39. NextSource Materials has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.08.

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

