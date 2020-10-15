Nielsen Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 8,236 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,354% compared to the typical volume of 151 put options.

NYSE:NLSN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 166,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,952. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 24.8% during the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 35,337,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,300 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,087,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,787,000 after buying an additional 262,904 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 35.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,137,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,500,000 after buying an additional 2,890,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,014,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,281,000 after buying an additional 52,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.4% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,662,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,420,000 after buying an additional 51,410 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

