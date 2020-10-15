Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Update

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 153.2% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on NDEKY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.
Nitto Denko stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,172. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.30. Nitto Denko has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79.
About Nitto Denko
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
