Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 152.7% from the September 15th total of 664,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 874,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ NIU traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.99. 15,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,394. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $29.64.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.55 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 206,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the first quarter worth $7,266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 168.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 329,351 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 7,152.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,586,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NIU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Friday, October 9th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

