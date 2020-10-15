Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Short Interest Up 8,000.0% in September

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 8,000.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:NNUP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 32,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,079. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. Nocopi Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.25.
About Nocopi Technologies
