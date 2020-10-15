Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Short Interest Up 8,000.0% in September

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 8,000.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:NNUP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 32,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,079. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. Nocopi Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

About Nocopi Technologies

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and distributes document security products in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses its patented reactive ink technologies for the entertainment and toy, and document and product authentication markets. It offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travelers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labeling and packaging.

