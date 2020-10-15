Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 2.86

Media coverage about Nokia (NYSE:NOK) has trended positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nokia earned a coverage optimism score of 2.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Nokia in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nokia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

NYSE:NOK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.01. 357,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,739,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Nokia had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Research analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

