Norfolk Southern Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,450 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 940% compared to the average daily volume of 620 put options.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.07. The stock had a trading volume of 42,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $224.99. The firm has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.48 and a 200 day moving average of $186.01.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NSC shares. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

