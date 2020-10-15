North American Tungsten (OTCMKTS:NATUF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

North American Tungsten Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NATUF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. North American Tungsten shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 303,975 shares changing hands.

North American Tungsten Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NATUF)

North American Tungsten Corporation Ltd., a tungsten mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and processing of tungsten ores and concentrates. It owns interests in the Cantung mine in the Northwest Territories; the Mactung mineral property on the border of Yukon and Northwest Territories; and other tungsten exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Tungsten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Tungsten and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit