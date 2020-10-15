North Midland Construction (LON:NMD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

North Midland Construction plc (LON:NMD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $530.00. North Midland Construction shares last traded at $530.00, with a volume of 12,730 shares.

About North Midland Construction (LON:NMD)

North Midland Construction PLC engages in the civil, building and mechanical, and electrical engineering businesses in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division specializes in the construction of new build and refurbishment projects, social housing, student accommodation facilities, and health and primary care centers.

