Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.51-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $68-70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.42 million.Nova Measuring Instruments also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.51-0.56 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVMI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.98. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.30 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

