Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 427,400 shares, a growth of 261.0% from the September 15th total of 118,400 shares. Currently, 41.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 204,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.57% of Novus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novus Therapeutics alerts:

Novus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. Novus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $26.10.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Novus Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.