NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the September 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

DNOW traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 47,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,392. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $580.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.91. NOW has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $12.74.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NOW will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NOW in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NOW by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 25,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of NOW by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

