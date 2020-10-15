NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the September 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
DNOW traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 47,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,392. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $580.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.91. NOW has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $12.74.
NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NOW will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NOW by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 25,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of NOW by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.
About NOW
NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.
