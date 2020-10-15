NPCoin (NPC) Market Cap Reaches $2.61 Million

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $4,401.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00023635 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

