Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.08

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and traded as high as $6.19. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 438,694 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JQC. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the second quarter worth $61,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 16.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 15,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $91,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

