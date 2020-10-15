Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Down 92.7% in September

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the September 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

Shares of NIM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,322. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $11.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.