Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the September 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the second quarter valued at $358,000.

Shares of NYSE:SPXX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,479. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $16.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

