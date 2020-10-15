Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.59

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and traded as high as $13.74. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 59,943 shares traded.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX)
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.