Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.59

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and traded as high as $13.74. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 59,943 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.