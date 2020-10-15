Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 156.9% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JTD. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 5.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 303,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 27.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 58,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 60.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 87,405 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period.

JTD stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.86. 2,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,510. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.294 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.43%.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

