Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.28

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and traded as high as $8.33. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 35,312 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 38,589 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd Company Profile (NYSE:JTA)

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

