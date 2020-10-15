Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.28

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and traded as high as $8.33. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 35,312 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.24%.
Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd Company Profile (NYSE:JTA)
Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
