NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SLQT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NYSE:SLQT from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised NYSE:SLQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NYSE:SLQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NYSE:SLQT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

NYSE SLQT traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,747. The company has a current ratio of 16.08, a quick ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.06. NYSE:SLQT has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that NYSE:SLQT will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

