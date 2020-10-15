Obtala (LON:OBT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Obtala Ltd (LON:OBT) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.90. Obtala shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 227,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $28.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92.

Obtala Company Profile (LON:OBT)

Obtala Limited, formerly Obtala Resources Limited, is engaged in the development of agricultural, food processing and timber projects, the holding of mineral resource licenses, projects and investment in other natural resources exploration and development companies and retail. The Company operates through four segments: Exploration and development, Agriculture and forestry, Investing activities and Retail.

