Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,075.12

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,075.12 and traded as high as $2,462.00. Ocado Group shares last traded at $2,432.40, with a volume of 831,621 shares changing hands.

OCDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ocado Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,699.42 ($22.20).

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -142.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,563.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,081.03.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

