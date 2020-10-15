Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, a growth of 199.7% from the September 15th total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ocean Power Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

Shares of OPTT stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.30. 161,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,111. Ocean Power Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The energy company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.45% and a negative net margin of 615.46%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.