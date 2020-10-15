Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Holdings Lowered by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 37,980 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 697,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,301,000 after purchasing an additional 301,732 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,834. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $112.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.47.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,032,733.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,066 shares of company stock worth $2,133,226 in the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OLLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

