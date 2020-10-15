Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.69

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and traded as high as $0.73. Omni-Lite Industries Canada shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 17,075 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 7.48.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF)

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

