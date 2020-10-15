Opacity Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Opacity has a total market cap of $970,637.23 and approximately $5,333.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00276836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00036256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.27 or 0.01477190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00150128 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,321,495 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.