Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Update

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the September 15th total of 16,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of OCC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,693. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.71. Optical Cable has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.62.
About Optical Cable
Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.