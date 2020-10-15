Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Update

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the September 15th total of 16,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of OCC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,693. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.71. Optical Cable has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.62.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

