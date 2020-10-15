OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 120.2% from the September 15th total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of OptimumBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of OPHC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.91. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,640. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The bank reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

