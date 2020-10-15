Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OM. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $46.06 on Monday. Outset Medical has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $65.00.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

