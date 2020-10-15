Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $593,715.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,690,843 shares in the company, valued at $535,770,079.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Packer acquired 20,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $244,991.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 1,031.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E now owns 330,358,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,358,000 after acquiring an additional 301,172,900 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $527,519,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 67.0% in the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 5,232,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,104,000 after buying an additional 2,098,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 89.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,269,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,316,000 after buying an additional 1,544,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 16.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,569,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,666,000 after buying an additional 1,202,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,233. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Owl Rock Capital has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $19.19.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $190.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.07 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.52%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.